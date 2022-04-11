Imran failed to deliver, says Baloch

LAHORE:Jamaat Islami (JI) naib ameer Liaqat Baloch has said that the root cause of Imran Khan’s downfall is insatiable lust for power deep rooted in politicians.

Politicians in the mainstream parties want to come to power by any means, he said while addressing a gathering of media and party workers here on Sunday.

Baloch emphasised that the lust for power in politicians creates an endless tug of war which brings disastrous results and makes the country a laughing stock in the world. He said first Imran Khan reached the corridors of power with the help of establishment and unfair means, then after he miserably failed to deliver good governance and instead remain indulged in political victimisation. After failing to keep electoral promises, Imran used every tactics to prolong his rule.

Baloch said when the people’s lives become hell due to inflation, unemployment and lawlessness, the opposition parties came to action with the same nod which had brought Imran into power, but Imran refused to step down and began to conspire against the Constitution.

He expressed sorrow that while Imran Khan clung to power, the opposition parties displayed equally bad lust for power by impatiently trying to oust him despite that nearly one year was left of his rule. He said if Imran had acted according to the Constitution and the laws, and bowed out before the no-confidence motion gracefully, he would have brighter chances to be elected again. But unfortunately, he said, Imran displayed arrogance and obstinacy which plunged the whole country deep into a constitutional crisis.