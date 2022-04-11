CTD Punjab arrests five suspects in one week

LAHORE:Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) Punjab conducted 24 intelligence-based operations in different districts of Punjab last week and arrested five suspects.

A suspect Abdul Wajid was arrested from Multan. He belonged to the defunct organisation TTP. Explosive material was recovered from his custody. Another suspect Tabbasum Sagheer was arrested from Bahawalpur. He belonged to the defunct outfit ISIS. Explosive material recovered from his custody.

A suspect Muhammad Azeem of defunct group LeJ was arrested from Vehari. A suspect Ahmad Hassan of defunct group TTP was arrested from Khanewal. Another suspect Syed Tanzeel-ur-Rehman of defunct outfit HuT was arrested from Lahore. He was distributing hate material and collecting fund for financial support of his organisation. Cases were registered against the arrested suspects.

Furthermore, during this week, 457 combing operations were conducted with the help of Local Police, 16,336 persons were checked, 51 suspects were arrested and 49 FIRs were registered.

Nine injured: Around nine persons were injured in a collision between a bus and a Mazda van near Sundar Adda bus workshop on Multan Road on Sunday. On being informed, the rescuers rushed to the spot and shifted the injured persons to hospital. Arif Bukhsh, 45, Usman, 55, Bashir Amanat, 25, Taimor Asghar, 28, and Ahmad, 62, were among the injured persons.

Fire: A fire broke out in a bamboo godown in the Sabzazar area on Sunday. On being informed, the firefighters rushed to the scene and extinguished fire after hectic efforts. No casualty was reported in the incident. Cause of fire was unknown till the filing of this report.

Man found dead: A 35-year-old man was found dead near Walton Road in the limits of Factory Area police on Sunday. The victim identified as Saeed Akhtar was an addict who might have died of excessive use of drugs. Body was shifted to the morgue.

accidents: The Punjab Emergency Service Department responded to 962 road traffic accidents in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

In these accidents, 14 people died, whereas 1,009 injured. Out of this, 568 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals. Whereas, 427 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by Rescue medical teams.