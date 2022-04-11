Overcharging continues in Ramazan bazaars

LAHORE:A number of items were not sold at Ramazan bazaars and agriculture fair price shops after midday, The News has learnt.

During visits to various Ramazan bazaars, it was found that banana was not available in these bazaars while in some places onion and apples were missing. Edibles were being sold at high prices. Overcharging for daily use items continued in these bazars and the City. Fruit and vegetable sellers were selling their commodities against the official rate list. They displayed official rate list, but did not sell them according to it.

On asking why they did not sell items according to the official list they displayed, they said price magistrates challaned them if they did not display the price list. All pulses and grains were sold at higher rates than the official rates issued by the deputy commissioner in open markets and Ramazan bazaars. The government fixed Baisan (chickpea powder) retail rate at Rs155 per kg, but it was being sold at Rs180 to Rs200 per kg. Overcharging continued for mutton, beef and chicken as mutton was being sold at Rs1500-1700 per kg, beef at Rs700-800 per kg and chicken Rs30 to 60 per kg higher than the official rates.

This week price of chicken live bird was reduced by Rs15 per kg, fixed at Rs244 per kg, it sold at Rs270 to 300 per kg and chicken by Rs22 per kg, fixed at Rs354 per kg, and sold Rs380 to 550 per kg.

The price of potato soft skin new A-grade was declined by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs19 to 21 per kg, B-Grade by Rs6 per kg, fixed at Rs16-18 per kg, mixed sold at Rs25 per kg, while A-grade at Rs30-35 per kg, potato white by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs10-12 kg, sold at Rs20 per kg.

The price of onion A-grade was further reduced by Rs7 per kg, fixed at Rs43-45 per kg, sold at Rs60 per kg, B-grade by Rs8 per kg, fixed at Rs38-40 per kg, and C-grade by Rs8 per kg, fixed at Rs34-36 per kg, B&C mix sold at sold at Rs45-50 per kg.

The price of tomato A-grade further gained by Rs15 per kg, fixed at Rs150-155 kg, sold at Rs220-240 per kg, B-grade fixed at Rs140-145 per kg, and C-grade at Rs120-125 per kg, B and C quality mixed sold at Rs150-160 per kg.

The price of garlic local was unchanged at Rs160-165 per kg, sold at Rs200 per kg, garlic Chinese increased by Rs40 per kg, fixed at Rs345-355 per kg, sold at Rs400 per kg. Ginger Chinese was further gained by Rs15 per kg, fixed at Rs185-190 kg sold at Rs240 per kg, and Ginger Thai by Rs25 per kg, fixed at Rs200-205 per kg, sold at Rs240 per kg.

Spinach farm was unchanged at Rs30-32 per kg, sold at Rs40-60 per kg. Zucchini long unchanged at Rs50-52 per kg, sold at Rs80 per kg, and Zucchini Farm reduced by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs60-62 per kg, sold at Rs100 per kg.

The price of lemon Chinese further gained by Rs35 per kg, was fixed at Rs190-195 per kg, sold at Rs to 200-240 kg, lemon local was reduced by Rs45 per kg, fixed at Rs375-380 per kg, not available. Pumpkin was unchanged at Rs90-93 per kg, sold at Rs120-130 per kg, pumpkin long was sold at Rs160 per kg.

Green chili price A-grade was reduced by Rs30 per kg, fixed at Rs87-90 per kg, sold at Rs160-200 per kg, B-grade by Rs18 per kg, fixed at Rs50-52 per kg, sold at Rs120-140 per kg.

The price of different variety of apples was increased by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs83-250 per kg, B-grade sold at Rs140 to 220 per kg, and A grade was sold at Rs300 to 350 per kg.

The price of Banana Special was fixed at Rs175-180 per dozen, sold at Rs250-300 per dozen, A-category was at Rs135-140 per dozen, sold at Rs200-220 per dozen, and B-category by Rs5 per dozen, fixed at Rs85-88 per dozen, sold at Rs120-140 per dozen, and C-category fixed at Rs50-52 per dozen, sold at Rs80-100 per dozen.

Papaya was gained by Rs15 per kg, fixed at Rs160-165 per kg, sold at Rs200-250 per kg. Dates Irani was fixed at Rs265-275 per kg, sold at Rs350 to 600 per kg.

Pomegranate Qandahari increased by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs245-250 per kg, sold at Rs350-400 per kg, Pomegranate Bedana by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs450-460 per kg, sold at Rs800 to 1000 per kg, Pomegranate danedar fixed at Rs310-320 kg, sold at Rs500-600 per kg. Grape fruit was unchanged at Rs20-22 per piece, sold at Rs30-35 per piece.

Strawberry A-grade was gained by Rs45 per kg, fixed at Rs160-165 per kg, sold at Rs200 per kg, B-grade by Rs25 per kg. was fixed at Rs90-93 per kg, sold at Rs120-140 per kg. Melon A-grade was increased by Rs22 per kg, fixed at Rs105-110 per kg, B-grade at Rs65-68 per kg, sold at Rs100-140 per kg.