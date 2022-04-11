Nine profiteers arrested as city administration continues action against overcharging

The city administration on Sunday arrested as many as nine profiteers and fined a total of 222 profiteers Rs500,000 for violating the official price lists fixed by the Commissioner’s Office.

According to details shared by the Commissioner’s Office, eight profiteers were arrested in District East and another in District South.

On the directive of Karachi Commissioner Muhammad Iqbal Memon, the deputy commissioners of all the seven districts of Karachi continued to take against profiteers on Sunday.

A press statement issued by the Commissioner’s Office said Memon had directed the deputy commissioners to remain in the field on Sunday to control profiteering.

The Malir deputy commissioner reported that fines amounting to Rs27,000 were imposed on 18 profiteers in the district. In District Central, magistrates fined 14 profiteers with Rs123,000.

The District East administration took strict action against violators of the prices and arrested eight profiteers in the Ferozabad subdivision of the district for overcharging milk, chicken, fruits and grocery.

A total of 126 profiteers in District East were fined Rs283,000. Officials of the District West administration fined 11 profiteers with Rs10,000. In District Keamari, a total of Rs6,000 in fines was imposed on four profiteers. In District South, a vegetable seller was arrested and fines amounting to Rs313,500 were imposed on 42 profiteers.

In District Korangi, seven profiteers were found overcharging and fined Rs37,500.

Memon has asked the deputy commissioners to continue campaign against the profiteers and make successful efforts being carried by the city administration to provide relief to the people of Karachi during the month of Ramazan.