Cop among three held for extortion

A policeman and two others were apprehended on Sunday for their alleged involvement in extortion. According to police, the arrested men were involved in demanding and collecting extortion money from pushcart vendors and roadside stalls. They included a police constable, Shaikh Taimoor, and his two accomplices Gul Khan and Asif Khan.

Police added that the head Muharir of the Sir Syed police station, Waheed, was also part of their gang and raids for his arrest were under way. Police said that a case had been registered against the suspects at the Sir Syed police station.