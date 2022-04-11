Law officers, LEAs put on notice over pleas for recovery of missing persons

The Sindh High Court (SHC) has issued notices to federal and provincial law officers on petitions against alleged enforced disappearance of citizens.

Petitioners Saima and Nadeem had submitted in their petitions that Adnan Ali and Mohammad Baraat were allegedly picked up by personnel of law enforcement agencies from the Sachal and Orangi Town areas.

They submitted that Ali had been missing since April 4 and Baraat was whisked away outside his clinic on March 30. The high court was informed that neither the detained men were produced before any court of law nor details of cases against them had been provided to their family members.

The petitioners expressed apprehension about the lives of the detained persons and requested the SHC to direct federal and provincial law enforcement agencies to produce them before courts and provide details of cases, if any, against them.

A division bench of the high court headed by Justice Mohammad Iqbal Kalhoro, after preliminary hearing of the petitions, issued notices to federal and provincial law officers, Sindh inspector general of police (IGP), Rangers’ counsel and others with the direction to file comments with regard to the whereabouts of the detained men on the next hearing.

The high court also directed the Saeedabad police and others to submit a report with regard to the disappearance of a 15-year-old girl in the Saeedabad area. The petitioner, Mahjabeen, had submitted that her daughter Fatima went to the funeral of a woman on March 20 and since then, her whereabouts were unknown. She submitted that the police were not ascertaining the whereabouts of the missing girl and requested the court to direct the police to ensure her immediate recovery. The SHC directed the advocate general Sindh, prosecutor general, Rangers’ counsel and others to file progress reports with regard to the whereabouts of the missing girl by May 10.