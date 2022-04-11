Kamal sees regime change not benefitting people

The change in the federal government after the successful no-confidence motion against former prime minister Imran Khan is not going to benefit the public.

Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) Chairman Syed Mustafa Kamal said this on Sunday while addressing the PSP’s central executive committee at the Pakistan House. He said that rather than demanding parks, hospitals, schools, colleges, universities and road infrastructure, the people should demand powers and finances to build them.

He added that all the political parties vying for power in the National Assembly had forgotten the people of Pakistan. Now the nation, he said, would have to stand with only those political parties striving to bring power to the public on the doorstep.

The PSP, he said, had proposed three amendments in the constitution to devolve powers to the public. Kamal said the elections of the national and provincial assemblies should be held along with the elections for the local governments. He also demanded a Provincial Finance Commission (PFC) award to distribute financial resources to the local governments.

As for the mayoral elections, he said they should be done after the Constitution’s article 140-A had been interpreted. With these amendments, he said, 95 per cent of public woes would be addressed.