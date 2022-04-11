Woman killed, son injured in wall collapse in Orangi Town

A woman lost her life on Sunday and her teenage son suffered injuries after the wall surrounding a vacant plot collapsed on them in the Orangi Town area.

Police and rescue workers transported the causalities to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital. Police said the deceased woman was identified as Khursheed Begum, 40, wife of Zafar Iqbal, and her son as Amjad, 18. Further investigations was under way.

Separately, a young man was killed and another injured after an unidentified vehicle hit their motorcycle near Baba Morr in the Manghopir area. Upon receiving the information, police and rescue volunteers reached the scene and transported the casualties to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.

Police said the deceased man was yet to be identified but the injured person had been identified as 25-year-old Sadiq Hussain, son of Azeem. There was a dispute between the Manghopir and Surjani Town police stations over in whose jurisdiction, the accident took place till the filing of this story. Further investigations are under way.

In another traffic accident, a man lost his life after a speedy dumper truck hit his motorcycle in Landhi. The body was moved to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for an autopsy where the man was identified as Ahsanullah, 34, son of Amal Gul. Police said they had impounded the truck but the driver was able to escape. A case has been registered and investigations are under way.

Meanwhile, an unidentified minor boy was crushed to death in a road accident near the al-Khidmat Hospital in Orangi Town. The body was shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.