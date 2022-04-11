Father of three shot dead in motorbike snatching bid

A father of three who worked for a private company was gunned down while resisting an attempt to snatch his motorbike in Karachi’s Surjani Town on Sunday. Four other people were also wounded in separate incidents of mugging in different parts of the city.

According to details, a man was shot dead in a firing incident that took place near Momin Masjid in Sector 5-A within the limits of the Surjani Town police station.

After receiving information, police and rescue workers reached the crime scene and took the casualty to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital (ASH), where doctors pronounced him dead on arrival. He was later identified as 40-year-old Musib, son of Fahim. His relatives said the deceased, a resident of the Nagan Chowrangi area, used to work for the finance department of a private company, and had arrived in Surjani Town with his wife for Iftar at his in-laws’ house. They added that the couple had three children.

“The mosque is located near his in-laws’ house, but since he was running late, he started his bike to go to the mosque to offer the Maghrib prayers when the incident took place,” said a relative.

Surjani Town SHO Haji Sanaullah said that unidentified suspects had shot and killed the man after he resisted the bid to snatch his motorbike. The suspects managed to escape after committing the crime.

Police have started their investigation and are trying to trace and arrest the suspects with the help of eyewitnesses, while the officials are also trying to get any possible CCTV camera footage. Separately, two people were wounded in a firing incident that took place in Musharraf Colony of Baldia Town within the limits of the Saeedabad police station.

They were taken to the Dr Ruth KM Pfau Civil Hospital Karachi. The injured persons were identified as 24-year-old Naseer, son of Muhammad Hassan, and 30-year-old Ghulam, son of Murad.

Police said the incident took place when the victims resisted an attempt to mug them. The suspects managed to escape after committing the crime. Similarly, 21-year-old Samiullah, son of Fareed, was wounded in a firing incident that took place in Sector-8 of Orangi Town. He was taken to the ASH. Police said the incident took place when he resisted a mugging bid. In another incident, a young man identified as 22-year-old Shahid, son of Niaz, was wounded after he offered resistance during a mugging bid in Sector-7 of Orangi Town. He was taken to the ASH.