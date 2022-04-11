KP Assembly meets today

PESHAWAR: Speaker Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani has called the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly session today (Monday) at 1 pm.
The assembly session was earlier adjourned till May 10.
The opposition had submitted a no-confidence motion against Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Friday.
The no-trust motion was submitted probably with the treasury benches’ consensus to avoid dissolution of the assembly.
However, after the submission of the motion, the speaker convened the assembly session for today.
CHITRAL: The administration of the University of Chitral has thanked the provincial government particularly Chief...
MANSEHRA: The police have started raids to arrest a fraudulent group of women, which has deprived a family of 17 tolas...
SUKKUR: Two people were killed and one injured on Sunday in a road accident near Moro in district Naushahro...
SUKKUR: Three people, including a 24-year-old-student, were killed in different incidents in Jacobabad and Sajawal...
LAHORE: Railway police is all set to provide foolproof security to Sikh pilgrims arriving in Pakistan on Tuesday to...
PESHAWAR: Former prime minister Imran Khan has decided to launch a public campaign by holding protests in different...
Comments