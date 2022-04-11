KP Assembly meets today

PESHAWAR: Speaker Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani has called the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly session today (Monday) at 1 pm.

The assembly session was earlier adjourned till May 10.

The opposition had submitted a no-confidence motion against Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Friday.

The no-trust motion was submitted probably with the treasury benches’ consensus to avoid dissolution of the assembly.

However, after the submission of the motion, the speaker convened the assembly session for today.