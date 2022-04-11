Family deprived of gold

MANSEHRA: The police have started raids to arrest a fraudulent group of women, which has deprived a family of 17 tolas of gold in Ghandian area.
“We have started an investigation to arrest a group of fraudulent women, who had entered into a house and decamp with gold and other valuables,” Mohammad Sohail, the spokesperson of the police department, told reporters on Sunday. Two well-dressed women, according to the complainant Bibi Arifa, entered into her house in Ghandian area and introduced themselves as relatives of her late husband.
“I took them to a room and they deprived me of my 17 tolas of gold and managed to flee,” Arifa told the police.
