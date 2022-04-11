Three people killed in different incidents

SUKKUR: Three people, including a 24-year-old-student, were killed in different incidents in Jacobabad and Sajawal districts on Sunday.

Reports said a body of a man, identified as Moor Chandio, was recovered from his house in village Leemo Khan Chandio near Mirpur Bathero in district Sajawal. The police shifted the body to a local hospital for medico-legal formalities. Ghulam Hussain, father of the deceased, told the Police that three unidentified suspects allegedly hammered his son to death.

The police said the investigation was underway to find the cause of the killing. In another incident, two unidentified motorcyclists shot to dead a man, identified as Qadir Bakhsh, in Sabzi Mandi area of district Jacobabad and managed to escape from the scene. The police shifted the body to a local hospital, saying that the victim was the resident of Baluchistan. Reports said a 24-year-old student, identified as Muhammad Zaman khushik, of the Agricultural University Tandojam, was shot dead by three unknown motorcyclists, when he came out of a mosque after saying his prayers in village Ghulam Qadir Khushik.