Railway police all set to guard Sikh pilgrims

LAHORE: Railway police is all set to provide foolproof security to Sikh pilgrims arriving in Pakistan on Tuesday (tomorrow) to celebrate Baisakhi festival.

The scheduled stay of pilgrims is six days (April 12 to April 17). On special directions from IG Railway Faisal Shahkar, DIG North has devised a comprehensive security plan and circulated it among the police for implementation.

About 400 cops have been deployed to provide security to the Sikh pilgrims, starting from Wagah station to Nankana-Sahib.

Railway has decided to run three special trains to facilitate Sikhs. Each train will be escorted by senior police inspector along with other contingents.

DIG North directed the officers concerned to remain in complete liaison and coordination with other law enforcement agencies to successfully implement all the security arrangements.

Special teams have been prepared to conduct round-the-clock track patrolling in between the route of pilgrims. Special commandos and snipers will also be deployed at each railway station, especially Wagah, Hassan Abdal and Nankana Sahib.

The windows and doors of special trains will remain closed and the area where trains stop will be declared as ‘no-zone area.’ Train escorting personnel have been asked to keep the racks of carriages empty.

The bomb disposal staff will intermittently sweep and check the sensitive areas of trains and stations.

Owing to security concerns, Sikh pilgrims will be allowed to interact with general public or leave their specified area of stay, and they would not be allowed to carry inflammable utensils in trains. A control room is also established at railway station Wagah to pass on timely information about movement of trains. Snipers will be deputed on rooftop of stations to keep an eye on miscreants.

Rescue 1122 and fire brigade staff will be there at main stations. SRP Lahore Wazir Ali and Divisional Traffic Officer Nasir Nazir are focal persons to correspond on behalf of police and railways, respectively.

Search and sweep operations will be conducted daily from time to time at stations and trains.

The intention of comprehensive security plan is to provide safe and peaceful atmosphere for the visiting Sikh pilgrims. Round the clock monitoring will take place of the movement of pilgrims.

It is pertinent to mention here that Baisakhi is an ancient spring harvest festival. It became closely associated with Sikhism at the end of 17th century when Guru Gobind Singh, leader of the Sikhs, chose the date of the festival. Thus, many Sikhs mark the event that took place on Baisakhi by making pilgrimages to holy sites.