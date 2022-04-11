Man allegedly kills brother

PESHAWAR: A man allegedly killed his brother after an exchange of harsh words in the Daudzai village on Sunday.

An official said one Raham Ghani exchanged harsh words with his brother Fazal Ghani over a petty issue and injured him with a stone.

Fazal Ghani later opened fire on his brother and killed him.

The father of the two said the deceased was a drug addict and used to pick quarrels with family members most of the time.