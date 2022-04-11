Man allegedly kills brother

PESHAWAR: A man allegedly killed his brother after an exchange of harsh words in the Daudzai village on Sunday.
An official said one Raham Ghani exchanged harsh words with his brother Fazal Ghani over a petty issue and injured him with a stone.
Fazal Ghani later opened fire on his brother and killed him.
The father of the two said the deceased was a drug addict and used to pick quarrels with family members most of the time.
PESHAWAR: Speaker Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani has called the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly session today at 1 pm.The assembly...
CHITRAL: The administration of the University of Chitral has thanked the provincial government particularly Chief...
MANSEHRA: The police have started raids to arrest a fraudulent group of women, which has deprived a family of 17 tolas...
SUKKUR: Two people were killed and one injured on Sunday in a road accident near Moro in district Naushahro...
SUKKUR: Three people, including a 24-year-old-student, were killed in different incidents in Jacobabad and Sajawal...
LAHORE: Railway police is all set to provide foolproof security to Sikh pilgrims arriving in Pakistan on Tuesday to...
Comments