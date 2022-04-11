Fire reduces wildlife, tree to ashes in Oghi

MANSEHRA: An inferno has reduced to ashes trees and wildlife in Khatai forest of Oghi tehsil.

The fire, which started Saturday morning, engulfed the entire forest and burnt trees, bushes and wild creatures.

According to locals, the cause of that fire couldn’t be ascertained but in such cases timber mafia’s hands were suspected as they sometimes light fires to eliminate traces of the illegally cut trees.

The fire was extinguished after more than 24 hours of efforts on Sunday

The locals also said that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, which claimed to protect forests and grown millions of saplings under its tree plantation drive in the province, should bring to justice those behind such subversive activities.

“If the government doesn’t take to task those behind such wildfires, more and more forests would be torched,” said an area resident.