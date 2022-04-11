KP Opp’s no-confidence to fail: minister

PESHAWAR: No-confidence motion of the opposition will fail in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, said Provincial Minister for Housing Dr Amjad Ali on Sunday.

In a statement, he said Chief Minister Mahmood Khan had support of the majority of KP lawmakers, particularly those from Malakand division.

He said that due to better performance of elected representatives, the roots of PTI have become stronger among people than ever before.

Dr Amjad Ali further said that the opposition had the constitutional right to express their opinion and do what they wanted but claimed that would face failure over the no-confidence move.