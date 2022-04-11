One injured as police open fire at motorcyclist

PESHAWAR: A motorcyclist was injured when policemen opened fire on three bike riders allegedly for not stopping at a checkpoint in Sheikh Mohammadi village on Sunday.

An official said a police party of Badaber signalled three bike riders to stop in Sheikh Mohammadi village but the bikers allegedly ignored the signal and instead accelerated the speed of the two-wheeler.

The police party opened fire on the riders leaving one motorcyclist Rafiullah wounded when hit by the bullet. Two others escaped unhurt and fled.Police claimed to have recovered a pistol from the wounded bike rider.