One injured as police open fire at motorcyclist

PESHAWAR: A motorcyclist was injured when policemen opened fire on three bike riders allegedly for not stopping at a checkpoint in Sheikh Mohammadi village on Sunday.
An official said a police party of Badaber signalled three bike riders to stop in Sheikh Mohammadi village but the bikers allegedly ignored the signal and instead accelerated the speed of the two-wheeler.
The police party opened fire on the riders leaving one motorcyclist Rafiullah wounded when hit by the bullet. Two others escaped unhurt and fled.Police claimed to have recovered a pistol from the wounded bike rider.
PESHAWAR: Speaker Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani has called the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly session today at 1 pm.The assembly...
CHITRAL: The administration of the University of Chitral has thanked the provincial government particularly Chief...
MANSEHRA: The police have started raids to arrest a fraudulent group of women, which has deprived a family of 17 tolas...
SUKKUR: Two people were killed and one injured on Sunday in a road accident near Moro in district Naushahro...
SUKKUR: Three people, including a 24-year-old-student, were killed in different incidents in Jacobabad and Sajawal...
LAHORE: Railway police is all set to provide foolproof security to Sikh pilgrims arriving in Pakistan on Tuesday to...
Comments