Economic empowerment of transgenders stressed

Islamabad : Trans-social activist Rani Khan has said economic empowerment of the transgender community, who were the most vulnerable human beings as they are not even socially accepted by their parents, was a must to bring the transgender community into the national mainstream.

Neither they were provided equal rights, nor treated humanely by their kith and kin, and the very basic factor enforced them to indulge in unwanted professions that were socially and religiously forbidden such as begging, dancing, and sex work, she said in an exclusive talk with this agency.

Rani Khan said she was building a Madrassah Al Fatima tuz Zahra, on a four-marla plot in the Federal Capital’s Mehrabadi area, where 28 transwomen were already enrolled. Besides getting religious education, she said, the students were earning livelihood by setting up makeshift stalls in the main markets of G-11, F-11, and F-10 sectors.

Some of her colleagues sold vegetables and fruits in the streets of Capital on push carts, she added. Rani Khan said her main objective was to bring the transgender community into the mainstream of society through economic empowerment. She urged the people to give Sadqa-e-Fitr and Zakat for the smooth running of the Madrassah’s financial affairs.