Festive rush witnessed at fruits, grocery shops during Ramazan

Islamabad : Since the advent of the holy month of Ramazan, a huge festive rush is witnessed at all roadside vendors, Sasta bazaars, local fruit markets, and grocery stores where people could be found bargaining with retailers for necessary kitchen items.

The markets are flooded with special Ramazan food items especially dates, fruits, beverages, and frozen items to attract the customers, said a report aired by a private news channel.

According to citizens, due to an increase in the price of the essential commodities, they are in a dilemma over what to buy and what to forego, adding, sellers are using this month as an opportunity to multiply prices much more than before Ramazan.

The sale of juicy watermelons, melon, banana, apple, and other summer-related fruits have witnessed a surge in sales due to rising temperatures during Ramazan despite comparatively high prices, said a citizen.

The demand for fruits is high as making fruit chat in Iftar is super easy and healthy as well, said a customer. Fruits are the healthiest thing to eat after a fast due to their high nutrition value, said a customer while purchasing watermelon from a roadside vendor.

A fruit seller said that due to Ramazan the prices of apples, bananas, watermelon, and other fruits have also increased massively.

"Shopkeepers are selling low-quality fruits at higher rates, said a customer.

A grocery store seller said that like in previous years, hundreds of thousands of customers were seen visiting stores on daily basis, hoping there would be a further spike in sales.

As most the people observe Roza during this month, so the sale of fruits increases, because sweets and special Chaats are made in homes using fruits during Iftar.

So, the sale of fruits has increased," Store owner also claimed that we are doing very good business during this precious month rather than the other months where people were purchasing a variety of Kitchen items including dairy products in large quantities.