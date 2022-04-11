Moot on folk literature ends

Islamabad : A two-day International Conference on Folk Literature in Pakistani Languages concluded here on the Faisal Masjid campus of the International Islamic University.

The event focused on storytelling, folk poetry, Sufi poetry, religious harmony in Pakistani languages, and the impact of folk literature and topics related to folk literature in Pakistan.

The speakers agreed that the cultural heritage of the world is facing the challenges of the digital age, in which folk literature and cultures will be able to survive only if they understand the requirements of the modern age. They opined that the prevailing harshness in societies' global instability can be minimized through lokforic wisdom.

The conference that witnessed as many as 80 research papers was jointly organized by Iqbal International Institute for Research & Dialogue, IRD, IIUI, Department of English Literature, Faculty of Languages and Literature, FLL of the University in collaboration with the Higher Education Commission, HEC, Islamabad at Quaid-e-Azam Auditorium, Faisal Masjid Campus, IIU.

Speaking at the concluding ceremony of the conference, IIU Rector Prof Masoom Yasinzai stressed upon presenting our folk literature and culture to the world using modern resources.

He said the international media portrays Pakistan as a terrorist and unsafe country but the reality is quite the opposite. "Projection of our history, folk literature, and culture can help us present our real image that is all about peace and harmony," he said.

The rector said the IIU would continue playing its role in preserving and promoting the traditions of the region. Chairman of the Pakistan Academy of Letters Dr. Yousuf Kushk said we are proud of Pakistan's cultural heritage and should remain so. He said the National Museum of Pakistani Languages would be set up in Islamabad soon.

Dr. Yusuf lauded the efforts of the IIU for the revival and promotion of folk literature and culture.

IIU Vice-President (Academics) Prof Ayaz Afsar and Vice President (R&E) Prof Ahmed Shuja Syed also attended the conference.

Dr. Husnul Amin, Executive Director, Iqbal Institute for Research and Dialogue (IRD), IIU, called for the promotion of folk literature.

At the end of the conference, commemorative shields were distributed to researchers, intellectuals, and organising team.