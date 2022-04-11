Early resolution of patients’ issues ordered

Islamabad : Federal Ombudsman Ijaz Ahmad Qureshi has ordered the immediate resolution of the people’s complaints regarding the crowding of government hospitals, unavailability of doctors and medicines, and delay in the verification of medical bills.

He sent an inspection team led by senior adviser Ahmed Faruq to the Polyclinic hospital, which listened to the complaints of patients and immediately issued orders to the hospital management for their resolution. The team visited various departments including emergency, OPD, laboratory, store, and kitchen. It also met the hospital management and learned about the issues of doctors.