Early resolution of patients’ issues ordered

Islamabad : Federal Ombudsman Ijaz Ahmad Qureshi has ordered the immediate resolution of the people’s complaints regarding the crowding of government hospitals, unavailability of doctors and medicines, and delay in the verification of medical bills.
He sent an inspection team led by senior adviser Ahmed Faruq to the Polyclinic hospital, which listened to the complaints of patients and immediately issued orders to the hospital management for their resolution. The team visited various departments including emergency, OPD, laboratory, store, and kitchen. It also met the hospital management and learned about the issues of doctors.
Islamabad : Trans-social activist Rani Khan has said economic empowerment of the transgender community, who were the...
Islamabad : Islamabad Inspector General of Police Muhammad Ahsan Younus on Sunday lauded the role of policemen in...
Islamabad : Since the advent of the holy month of Ramazan, a huge festive rush is witnessed at all roadside vendors,...
Islamabad : Staff shortage and an inadequate number of branches have made it impossible for the National Savings to...
Urdu ‘ghazal’ is the by-product of Indo-Iranian culture and Amir Khusro is considered the mastermind in this...
Islamabad : The college teachers of Islamabad Capital Territory have expressed disappointment over excessive delay in...
Comments