Scientists lauded for enhancing country’s defence capabilities

Islamabad : President Dr. Arif Alvi Sunday appreciated the scientists for enhancing the defence capabilities of Pakistan, by ensuring peaceful nuclear deterrence.

In a tweet, the President said that the successful flight test of the nuclear-capable ballistic, Shaheen III missile gave them confidence and pride in the country’s defence capabilities. “The successful test conducted of Shaheen III, a nuclear-capable ballistic missile gives us confidence and pride in our defence capabilities. Pakistan is safe because our scientists have ensured peaceful nuclear deterrence and delivery. Well done,” he posted on his Twitter handle.