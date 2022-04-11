Gang busted

Islamabad : Islamabad Noon police arrested two members of a gang involved in numerous incidents of snatching in twin cities, a police spokesman said.
The accused have been identified as Ghulam Murtaza and Abdul Qayyum. The police team has also recovered snatched cash worth Rs50,000, 04 mobile phones, 03 motorbikes, and weapons used in the crime.
Two bikes were snatched from Jhangi Syedan and Chishtiabad and one from GT road. During preliminary investigation, the accused have confessed their involvement in numerous cases of snatching in areas of PS Tarnol, Noon, Golra, and different areas of Rawalpindi.
