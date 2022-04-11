Average number of patients per day from twin cities drops

Islamabad : Coronavirus illness, COVID-19 outbreak has been losing its intensity in Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district with every passing day and in the light of data regarding a number of patients being tested positive and deaths caused by the virus in the region, it seems like the time to say goodbye to the deadly infection is fast approaching.

In the last 10 days, only 73 patients were tested positive for COVID-19 from ICT and Rawalpindi district while no death was reported due to COVID-19 in the region in the first 10 days of April. The average number of patients being tested positive in the region per day has dropped down to around seven in the region.

According to District Health Officer ICT Dr. Muhammad Zaeem Zia, gradually and slowly! a beautiful downward weekly trend has touched 0.46 per cent weekly positivity in Islamabad. Weekly positivity was as high as 16.45 per cent from 24th to 30th of January 2022. Today we have 7 COVID-19 cases in the federal capital, he said.

A similar downward trend is being witnessed in the Rawalpindi district where as many as 22 individuals have tested positive for the disease in the last 10 days. On the other hand, 51 patients were reported from Islamabad in the last 10 days.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Sunday reveals that another nine individuals have tested positive for COVID-19 from the twin cities in the last 24 hours taking the tally to 178,139 of which 2,356 patients have lost their lives due to the illness.

Confirmation of seven patients positive for COVID-19 from ICT in the last 24 hours took the tally to 135126 of which 134021 patients have recovered while 1023 have lost their lives. On Sunday, there were 82 active cases of coronavirus illness from ICT.

Meanwhile, only two new patients have been tested positive from Rawalpindi district taking the tally to 43013 of which 41655 have already achieved a cure. The virus has so far claimed a total of 1333 lives from the district.

The number of active cases of the disease in the district was 25 on Sunday and all of them were in home isolation.