NCHD establishes 380 literacy centres across KP

Islamabad: The National Commission for Human Development (NCHD) has established 380 literacy centres across KP and the newly merged tribal districts where about 9000 adult Illiterate persons were enrolled and imparted literacy and numeracy skills successfully.

The new literates were not only imparted literacy and numeracy skills but the emphasis was also given to the social skills and character building and there is a need to adopt innovative ways to address the issues of unemployment and lack of livelihood opportunities in the merged districts, an official of NCHD told this agency. A huge influx of rural women has been enrolled in these centres.