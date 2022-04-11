Tailors minting money, refusing further Eid orders

Islamabad: With the start of the holy month of Ramazan, most tailors elsewhere in the country were witnessed busy for overcharging their visiting customers and they have stopped taking new orders as demand surges for Eid-ul-Fitr.

Like previous years, this year too the tailoring shops were seen overcrowded with customers to either get their stitched dresses for Eid, said a report aired on a private news channel. Many tailors claimed that they received approximately double orders comparatively from normal days as customers have been forced to continue booking new orders.

Most citizens have also expressed their dissatisfaction over the overcharging rates of stitching clothes by tailors and asked the concerned administration to maintain checks and balances over market rates. A tailor said that his business was always good. In fact, this was the right time we make some profit compared to other months.

He made it clear that charges for stitching have doubled because of the workload of customers and we have to put in extra effort during this time. “I have visited several tailor shops but was unable to find anyone ready to take my order,” said a customer. An online tailoring social media platform said that our online service has been popular with female customers and we will continue to serve our people We are working round the clock to provide orders as quickly and efficiently as possible.

Another women customer said that tailors have increased stitching charges by up to Rs 200 to 500 for a single suit. Some of the tailors have also displayed their notices outside their shops inscribing that ''booking is closed'', said a youngster at tailor shop.