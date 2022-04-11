PMLN chief promises to improve economy, relief to masses

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) President Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday said after his election as the prime minister of Pakistan on Monday, his government would work to improve the country’s economy to give relief to the masses.



Speaking to the media after filing the nomination papers at the National Assembly Secretariat, he said: "We will promote mutual respect in the country’s politics."

Shehbaz said his government would desire peaceful relations with India, but maintained that lasting peace was not possible without a solution to the Kashmir issue. He said that his first priority would be to hold consultations with the leaders of other opposition parties for the creation of the federal cabinet.

Later, the PMLN president visited the Zardari House and met Asif Ali Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to express his thanks for nominating him as the joint candidate of the opposition parties. He discussed the political situation in the country in the context of formation of the new government and pledged to work together in the public interest. Electoral reforms also came under discussion in the meeting.

Faisal Karim Kundi and Shazia Marri from the PPP while Khwaja Saad Rafique, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and Merriyum Aurangzeb of the PMLN were also present. Earlier, Shehbaz Sharif called on MQM parliamentary leader in the National Assembly Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui and parliamentary leader of Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) Khalid Magsi, MNAs Moshin Dawar and Ali Wazir, and thanked them for supporting him for PM’s elections.

Later, Shehbaz Sharif met Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) President Maulana Fazlur Rehman at his residence. Besides conveying his thanks for the struggle for success of the no-confidence resolution, he discussed with him plans related to the formation of the government.

Separately, the PM-nominee Shehbaz Sharif took to Twitter to thank the PMLN leaders and pay them his tributes over their struggle for democracy in the country.

In a tweet, he said: “I recall how Mian Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz, Shahid Khaqan, Khwaja Asif, Saad Rafique, Ahsan Iqbal, Rana Sanaullah, Hamza, Hanif Abbasi, Mian Nauman, and others were hounded, stigmatised and put behind bars. Can’t appreciate enough the sacrifices and political struggle of the PMLN family!”

In another tweet, he said: “I also cannot forget Salman Rafique, Kamran Michael, Miftah Ismael and Qamarul Islam, whose steadfastness and sacrifices in the face of the brutal Niazi-NAB nexus have been legendary.

“They did not allow any pressure to dent their loyalty and commitment to the party and Pakistan.” In yet another tweet, Shehbaz Sharif said: “Special thanks to media, civil society, lawyers, my Quaid Nawaz Sharif, Asif Zardari, Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Bilawal Bhutto, Khalid Maqbool, Khalid Magsi, Mohsin Dawar, Ali Wazir, Amir Haider Hoti and leaders and workers of all political parties for standing up for the Constitution!”