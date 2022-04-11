Financial literacy

Many women in our country are not financially literate. They don’t have bank accounts or debit cards to take out cash whenever needed. As a result, they have to rely on someone for their basic needs. This financial illiteracy often creates problems for them when they reach old age. Many women have to rely on their sons or brothers for their financial needs. When we talk about women’s empowerment, we do not usually mention this aspect. Our government needs to take steps to ensure that this problem is solved. Many banks ask for employment details of women before opening an account. Such requirements should be relaxed in the case of non-working women. It’s time we made our women more confident and financially strong.

Bakhtawar Raza

Karachi