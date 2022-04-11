Good efforts

The unanimous verdict given by the five-judge bench of the Supreme Court against the unconstitutional dismissal of the voting on no-confidence motion on April 3 and the dissolution of the National Assembly is extremely laudable. This unbiased SC’s verdict has saved the country from further anarchy and unrest.
Engr Asim Nawab
Islamabad
