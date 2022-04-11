 
close
Monday April 11, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Newspost

Good efforts

April 11, 2022

The unanimous verdict given by the five-judge bench of the Supreme Court against the unconstitutional dismissal of the voting on no-confidence motion on April 3 and the dissolution of the National Assembly is extremely laudable. This unbiased SC’s verdict has saved the country from further anarchy and unrest.

Engr Asim Nawab

Islamabad

Comments