Three years of the PTI

When Imran Khan came to power, he made several promises. But within the first two years of his government, people started criticizing him for his unsatisfactory performance. Over the years, he launched several laudable initiatives like the Eshaas programme, Sehat Card, etc. His team helped increase the country’s exports. His government conducted the successful sessions of the OIC. When a foreign journalist asked Imran Khan whether he would be up for giving air bases in Pakistan to the US, Khan said “absolutely not”. On the other hand, when Shehbaz Sharif was asked about Pakistan’s relations with the US, he said “beggars cannot be chooser” and that “we have to feed our nation”.
Many people have started supporting and appreciating Imran Khan once again because of his brave stance against the US. People’s support suggests that the PTI is likely to win the next elections.
Muhammad Khan Sharif
Kech
