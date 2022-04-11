The return of loadshedding in several parts of Karachi is not a good sign. Many areas remain out of power between 12pm and 2pm. The scorching summer has made it extremely difficult for residents to perform their daily activities. On top of it, they now have to deal with power outages. Do our authorities not know that we are in the middle of the month of Ramazan?

KE authorities are requested to pay attention to this situation.

Habib Sauleh

Karachi