Refugees’ plight

This refers to the article, ‘Welcoming refugees’ (April 7) by Nhial Deng. Undoubtedly, there are thousands of refugees who need our compassion and support and a place to call home. After the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the entire world stood with Ukrainian refugees and helped them in whatever way it could.
Unlike Ukrainian refugees, refugees from underdeveloped countries are seldom ignored. Why so?
Hatir Aslam
Turbat
