Health comes first

On April 7, all countries celebrated ‘World Health Day’. This year’s theme selected by the World Health Organization (WHO) was ‘our planet, our health’. When we talk about the planet’s health, we cannot ignore pollution. Air pollution is a well-established risk factor for lung cancer and many other diseases. It is essential that we reduce the impact of burning fossil fuels such as coal, oil, and natural gas. We need to start converting to renewable energy sources such as solar and wind energy and biogas. Another major risk factor for many types of cancers is tobacco, which is also bad for the planet’s health. According to an estimate by the WHO, 600 million trees are chopped down to make six trillion cigarettes every year, decreasing the levels of clean air that we breathe.

As responsible people, we should decide to consistently do one thing that is good for our health and that of our planet.

Mariam Khan

Lahore