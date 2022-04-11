Reckless drivers

For the last three to four months, there has not been a single day when road accidents did not occur in Rawalpindi. Truck drivers and young people drive recklessly. A few days ago, I was horrified to witness a dreadful accident. A young man was crushed to death when a speedy truck hit his bike. Such accidents happen daily in our city.

The traffic police should pay attention to such reckless and careless drivers who should be punished severely if they are involved in any road accidents.

Syeda Aimen Riaz

Rawalpindi