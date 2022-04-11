Afsar guides IMI Omar to big win over Denim Craft

KARACHI: Skipper Afsar Nawaz’s unbeaten half century guided IMI Omar to a crushing seven-wicket victory over Denim Craft in their Group A encounter of the 37th Karachi Gymkhana Ramazan Festival Cricket Tournament 2022 here at the KG Cricket Ground on Sunday.

Coming into bat at number, Afsar, later adjudged the Man of the Match, remained undefeated on 59 off 38 balls. He hit two sixes and six fours as IMI Omar cruised to the target of 169 with 2.1 overs to spare. Farrukh Rizvi was the other not out batsman, scoring 22 off 19 balls. They capitalised on the breezy start provided by opener Irfan Mushtaq (31 off 15 balls) and Irfan Ali (41 off 26 balls).

Earlier, put into bat, Denim Craft overcame a disastrous start to post a competitive total of 168 for nine in 20 overs. Having lost four wickets inside the first five overs, they had managed only 67 by the halfway stage of their innings.

The lower half showed greater resilience with the bat and decent contributions from Omar Masood (46 off 26 balls) and Adnan Malik (37 off 31 balls) saw them add 100 runs in the final 10 overs. Muhammad Sami (2-17) and Javed Mansoor (2-33) were the successful bowlers for IMI Omar.