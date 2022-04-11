Public School Club win Bocce Volo Tournament

KARACHI: Public School Club won the inter-club Bocce Volo tournament at Mirpurkhas the other day.

In the final of boys’ category, Public School Club defeated Adil Club 8-16 to take the first position.

Adil Club stood second in this event in which 32 players from 16 clubs participated.

Secretary Pakistan Bocce Volo Federation Abdul Sammad Khan was the chief guest in the final.