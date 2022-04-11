Tiger’s comeback resumes as Scheffler eyes Masters title

AUGUSTA: Tiger Woods resumed his incredible return from severe leg injuries with more struggles in Sunday’s final round of the Masters while leader Scottie Scheffler eyed his first major title.

Woods, coming off his worst Masters round of six-over par 78, teed off before thousands of supporters as his amazing efforts stole the spotlight at Augusta National ahead of an expected back-nine battle for the green jacket.

Playing 18 holes on four consecutive days for the first time since a February 2021 auto accident, the 46-year-old medical marvel was on nine-over for the tournament at the turn, 18 strokes off Scheffler’s pace.

Woods sank a tap-in birdie at the par-5 second but made bogeys on three straight holes, missing greens in regulation and par putts from nine to 12 feet at the par-3 fourth, par-4 fifth and par-3 sixth.

After missing an eight-foot birdie putt at the par-5 eighth, Woods closed the front nine with a par to stand at two-over on the round.

Woods was on pace for his worst-ever Masters performance, but the fact he was able to walk the course and play at all was nothing short of astonishing given his situation.

The 15-time major champion arrived at Augusta chasing a record-tying sixth Masters crown 14 months after a car crash that caused him to wonder if his right leg might have to be amputated.

After weeks hospitalized and months unable to walk, Woods rehabilitated his battered body and returned to top-flight competition on the same course where he won his first major title 25 years ago despite his right leg being held together with metal rods, pins, plates and screws.

The buzz around Woods and his remarkable fightback grew after he opened on 71 and was in contention after a 74 on Friday, making his 22nd consecutive Masters cut, one off the all-time record.

But Woods slumped to a 78 Saturday in cold and windy conditions, unable to recapture the putting touch that once dazzled fans worldwide.

The worst 72-hole score for Woods at the Masters was five-over 293 in his 1995 debut as an amateur and again in 2012. His worst finishes were shared 41st in 1995 and 40th in 2012.

More rounds can only help. In 2018, Woods returned from a two-year absence after multiple back surgeries and shared 32nd, then won the Masters the following year.