Unplanned journey

Autism is a widely spreading neuro-developmental disorder that affects a child’s ability of verbal and nonverbal communication. It comes with a lot of challenges including behavioural issues, sensory hyper or hypo activity, anxiety, stress and depression.

One in 68 children in the US is diagnosed with autism; it is more common in boys. Autism is a spectrum, meaning each child on the spectrum has different levels ranging from mild to moderate to severe. Each autistic child has a different range of challenges and skills. Almost 20-30 percent autistic children remain nonverbal all their lives. You are born with it and cannot outgrow it.

The causes of autism are still not clear but so far medical science says it seems to be a combination of both genetic and environmental factors. Symptoms appear as early as six months or around 18 months. Developmental delays are a major red flag. No eye contact, not responding to their names, sensitivity to loud sounds and lights, obsession with a certain toy or object, inappropriate play with toys, no interest in exploring the environment around them, no interest in playing with other kids of their age, intense and out of control laughter and crying spells, not pointing or following when someone else points and not understanding others emotions are all early signs of autism.

The only way to diagnose autism is behavioural observation and detailed screening that could be done by a psychologist, psychiatrist or a developmental pediatrician. There is no cure. Early intervention is the only key for the child’s better future. Applied behavior analysis (ABA), speech therapy and occupational therapy/physiotherapy (OT/PT) are the only therapies that will help your child progress.

There are more autistic people than we know. Autistic people have all the right to live a life according to their likes and dislikes just like us ‘normal’ people. The world needs to understand the mere fact that it’s not a disease, it’s a neuro type. Their brains are wired differently. The stigmas attached to autism makes this world an unbreathable place for autistic people to survive. They will remain the same – it is us who have to accept them as they are.

Acceptance is the key. It begins from home, parents need to own their autistic kids with their head held high and stop feeling ashamed of their special child. Denial in the early stages will just waste the window of early intervention which is very crucial in helping the child.

Parents have to work on them for they are the best teachers; the best therapists for their own child. If your child is nonverbal, look for other forms of communication, don’t give up. Don’t waste time, money and energy on people who tell you that they can cure it. You need to keep your goals realistic and teach your child how to live with autism. Parenting is always difficult but with special needs kids it is a lot more difficult.

To the ‘normal’ world out there, please be supportive and not judgmental. In this sensory overloaded world, autistic kids are doing the best they can to survive. Accept them as part of society for they have the right to enjoy life with whatever disability they have. Support the parents of autistic kids for they are fighting a war literally every day to make life better for their special child.

Their world is as beautiful as yours is. They are just different, not less. Parents need to learn the art of being patient with their learning process. Growth is a slow process, celebrating their little achievements. One major thing you need to overcome as a parent is comparisons. Don’t compare your special child with other children. Your child will remain different, the quicker you accept it the easier it will be for you. Believe in miracles and your work will never go in vain. If things are bad today they will be better tomorrow, there will be good days too. You are a superhero for your special child. Block the negativity around you, it will be difficult but it will help you focus more on your child.

Parenting a special-needs child is an unplanned journey that will be full of unexpected obstacles but you are not alone. There is a whole world of people with autistic children around you too. Connect with them and you will feel better. Love and appreciate your child for what they have is not their fault.

Raising a special child will teach you compassion, empathy, selflessness, patience and humility in a way you had never thought of. Hope, courage and optimism are the rewards of raising a special child and also the keys to remaining stable and sane. Stay focused and determined. You can’t always get it right and that’s okay. You learn with time. Growth is an endless process as a special parent.

Let’s make Pakistan and this world an easy place for neuro-divergent kids. Awareness, acceptance and hope for a better future for autistic children is all we need.

The writer is a freelance contributor.