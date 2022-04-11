Health concerns

It is one of the fundamental rights of every citizen to live a healthy life, and the responsibility of every state to provide its citizens with the best possible healthcare facilities. The importance of adequate healthcare facilities can hardly be overemphasized. The theme for World Health Day 2022 – which fell on April 7 – was ‘Our Planet, Our Health’. Linking people’s health with the health of the planet itself, the theme should make us ask ourselves: how prepared are we to tackle the challenges that our planet faces? When our entire planet is in poor health, we can rest assured that the health of life on the globe will be directly affected by the declining environmental conditions. It is a known fact now that the poor health of the planet produces harmful effects in the form of various diseases targeting animals and humans alike.

The Covid-19 pandemic is a case in point, proving how interconnected human health is with other factors. Pakistan is a country beset by poverty and food insecurity, and both contribute to increasing health issues among the general public. The lack of health facilities is compounded by gender and social inequalities in Pakistani society. Ideally, after 75 years of independent existence Pakistan should have attained high standards of healthcare in the public sector. But the reality is fairly disappointing. The ability of Pakistani citizens to access good healthcare is directly related to their socio-economic status in society.

One of the main healthcare crises is the quality of water accessible to people across the country. A majority of our rivers and waterways are already polluted. Just take the case of Ravi which has gained the dubious distinction of being one of the most polluted rivers in the world. In addition, harmful particles have been found in nearly all water sources in the country. Such toxic material has become a grave threat to environment and human health, what to talk of animal health. Millions of people who consume polluted water end up with severe ailments. Unchecked agricultural, economic and industrial activities have also contributed to chronic healthcare issues. When the ecosystem is damaged, the harm to human health is inevitable. We have seen the toll smog has taken on Punjab the past few years. The lives of millions are at risk and adequate healthcare facilities are not in place. This produces a complex combination of challenges that calls for serious action to fix our healthcare system. We need to follow a sustainable model of development so that health is not at risk by our activities. The government needs to improve the quality of water available to citizens; and must protect our ecosystem with a multipronged strategy. Without immediate actions the health of our people will be constantly at risk.