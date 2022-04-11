At the end of a volatile week of political chaos, where Pakistan saw an ungracious exit of a prime minister, it also thankfully witnessed some grace and sobriety from those who are now expected to take over government at least till the elections are sorted out. With the opposition aisle full, fiery and evidently finally relieved, the man who stood out was the PTI’s Ali Muhammad Khan, who sat alone on the treasury benches – all others in his party having left. There was hope that if a post-Imran government translated into the optics of opposition members greeting Ali Muhammad Khan in solidarity, we may finally see the toxicity of the past buried under a more mature way of politics. Pakistan needs an end to the bitter politics of the past as a new chapter will begin today with the election of a new Leader of the House in parliament. The contest is between Shahbaz Sharif as the united opposition’s prime ministerial candidate as Shah Mahmood Qureshi who has been nominated by the PTI.

Meanwhile, the PTI’s Fawad Chaudhry has announced that all party MNAs will resign en masse once the PM’s election is over today. This is where things may get tricky for the PTI. So used to things being miraculously managed for it, the party may learn that it is far more difficult to hold alliances (something they should be well aware of now) and keep members intact when you are evidently without powerful patronage. There have been reports that some parliamentarians are not on board with this decision as they think it will not help the party and will indeed benefit the new government. It also makes sense for the PTI to sit on the opposition benches and keep a check on the new government instead of leaving the political space open for them. And, most importantly, it will also not help them in the next elections. To leave an open political field to your opponents is a politician’s nightmare. This may be something Imran Khan will have to contend with – his party members looking practically at electoral realities rather than tantrums in parliament.

The elections will also be setting the course for the PTI’s next moves. It seems they will be sticking to the ‘imported government’ slogan, since they have little to show for their time in government. We have previously cautioned against using certificates of patriotism as a political tool: it will not end well, and could easily put people’s lives in danger. At the moment, the PTI is looking at street agitation but if the party thinks that street protest is enough and can replace parliamentary space, it needs to to learn from history – and critically evaluate its own support base. Protests can only go on for some time – especially in the summer and especially in this economy – but political representation is done in parliament. We hope that some sense prevails and we see a return to normal parliamentary practices with the PTI and Imran Khan finally realizing the importance of parliament, which they all but ignored for four years in government. That in itself will be a hugely positive outcome of all that transpired the past week in the country’s politics.