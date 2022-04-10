Security for Imran Khan sought as ex-PM

KARACHI: Azam Khan, the Principal Secretary of Prime Minister Imran Khan, has written a letter to the interior secretary for provision of security to Imran Khan as the former prime minister.

Through the letter, the interior secretary has been asked to inform PM Office about the kind of security the former prime minister is entitled to, said the sources.

The sources said the interior secretary has marked the letter to the additional secretary interior for necessary action.

Meanwhile, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad has also sought security for himself in the backdrop of change of government as he would also step down as minister. Sheikh claimed that his life was in danger and he should be provided with Rangers’ security. The interior ministry said it is vetting both of the letters and the former prime minister will be provided with security as per protocol.