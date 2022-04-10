Johnson makes surprise trip to Kyiv for talks with Zelenskiy

KYIV, Ukraine: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson paid an unannounced visit to Kyiv on Saturday in a “show of solidarity” with Ukraine a day after a missile strike killed dozens at a railway station in the country´s east.

Six weeks into Russia´s invasion, Moscow has shifted its focus to eastern and southern Ukraine after stiff resistance ended plans to swiftly capture the capital.

Western leaders mobilised to back President Volodymyr Zelensky as details emerged of the devastating attack on Kramatorsk´s station with civilians seeking to flee a feared Russian offensive.

Johnson tweeted that Britain was “setting out a new package of financial and military aid which is a testament of our commitment to his country´s struggle against Russia´s barbaric campaign”.

As part of the solidarity campaign, a global pledging event f6or Ukrainian refugees raised 10.1 billion euros ($11 billion), European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said in Warsaw.

With thousands killed in fighting and more than 11 million fleeing their homes or the country, Zelensky said the Kramatorsk strike marked a fresh atrocity that required Western action.

“This is another Russian war crime for which everyone involved will be held accountable,” he said in a video message, calling for “a firm global response to this war crime”.

Zelensky later said he was “still ready” to continue talks with Russia to resolve the conflict, after talks with visiting Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer.

US President Joe Biden accused Russia of being behind a “horrific atrocity” in Kramatorsk, the de facto capital of the Ukrainian-controlled Donetsk region, and France condemned the strike as a “crime against humanity”.

Moscow denied responsibility for the rocket attack on Friday morning, which killed 52 people including five children and injured a further 109 victims, according to the latest official count.

The Ukrainian president said the bombing had been reported in Russia before the missiles had even landed and called for more weaponry to counter Moscow´s aggression.

“I am sure that the victory of Ukraine is just a matter of time, and I will do everything to reduce this time,” he added.