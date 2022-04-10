 
Sunday April 10, 2022
Constitution Day today

By News Desk
April 10, 2022
The National Assembly of Pakistan. Photo: Twitter/NAofPakistan

ISLAMABAD: The Constitution Day is being celebrated today (Sunday). The vote on no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan was also held after the Supreme Court of Pakistan verdict upholding the Constitution early Sunday.

The Constitution of Pakistan was passed by the National Assembly on 10th of April, 1973 and received the presidential assent on 12th of April, 1973.

