Beautification work on Srinagar Highway completed

Islamabad: The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has completed beautification work on the Srinagar Highway that now gives an entirely new look to visitors.

According to the details, the beautification work mainly focused on planting flowers and trees and carrying out landscaping without using cement, sand, and other construction material under Clean Green Pakistan project initiated by the PTI government. The details showed that evergreen flowering plants have also been planted on the Srinagar Highway besides fulfilling road safety requirements in line with the international practices.

Small and big flower pots have also been placed especially at prominent locations. The colourful flowers in these pots depict the natural beauty of the spring season.

It is pertinent to mention here that whenever the political events are organized on main roads instead of any specific locations the participants usually cause damage to natural beauty by damaging flowers and plants. The authorities have recently made Srinagar Highway signal free. Islamabad Traffic Police have stated that more than 115,000 vehicles travel on the artery daily and overall 100,000 ‘man hours’ of commuters are saved with its new better planning and management. According to the CDA, the beautification of the federal capital is an ongoing process, and the plantation of flowers and plants is part of the Clean Green Pakistan project.