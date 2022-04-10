DC visits Ramazan bazaars

Rawalpindi; Deputy Commissioner, Tahir Farooq on Saturday paid a visit to ‘Ramazan Bazaars’ at Double Road and Haideri Chowk to review the arrangements and enforcement of the government rates.

According to a district administration spokesman, the DC also checked the quality of fruits, vegetables and essential commodities. The stallholders were directed to prominently display rate lists at each stall. Any stall selling expensive and unhealthy vegetables and fruits should be shut down, he added.