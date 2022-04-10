Imran’s post before NA session goes viral

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan posted a Quranic verse on his Instagram account prior to the National Assembly session on the vote of a no-confidence motion against him.
The prime minister posted the 139th verse from Surah Al-Imran which is translated as: “Do not falter or grieve, for you will have the upper hand if you are true believers.”
The post went viral on social media and PTI followers have been wishing the premier good luck. "Behind you skipper till the last breath," wrote a user.
