Imran maniac, must be arrested: Maryam

LAHORE: PMLN Vice President Maryum Nawaz has called Prime Minister Imran Khan “a mentally-ill person suffering from fears.”

In a series of tweets on Saturday, she said “First, by making fake letters and dramas of foreign conspiracies, he made fun of Pakistan all over the world and spoiled Pakistan's diplomatic relations with childish acts. Imran Khan did all this to avoid trial and arrest.”

In another tweet, she said “There is a matchbox in the hand of a mentally-ill person suffering from this fear, with which he wants to set fire on all sides. He must be arrested before he can cause further harm. The fate of 22 crores cannot be given in the hands of such a hegemonic person.”

She added, “One person who is not in his senses anymore cannot be allowed to wreak havoc and bring the entire country down. This is not a joke. He should not be treated as PM or ex-PM, he must be treated as a psychopath who just to save his own skin is holding the entire country hostage. Shame. A maniac’s fear of having to face the music has brought the entire country to a grinding halt and a complete standstill. The country of 22 crore is without a government for weeks now. This blatant violation of the Constitution and disregard to SC orders will be ugly and end badly.”