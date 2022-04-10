Institutions can’t remain neutral for long: Rasheed

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Saturday said that he is seeing political incidents in the country while the institutions are neutral; however, they cannot remain neutral for too long.

Speaking to Geo News, Rasheed mentioned that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) leaders Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shehbaz were " be indicted become the PM and CM then, as a nation, we can only wait ," he maintained. Regarding institutions' “neutral” stance, Rasheed said institutions are neutral but they cannot remain neutral for long. “The ongoing situation questions the integrity of Pakistan and the institutions and while institutions are neutral nothing is above the integrity of the country,” he said.