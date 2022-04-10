Buzdar not authorised to transfer officers: PMLN

LAHORE: PMLN Punjab spokesperson Azma Bukhari has said the acting chief minister is not authorised to transfer the chief secretary.

She said this in a media talk here on Saturday. She said if no member wanted to attend the telephone calls of Moonis Elahi then what was the fault of PMLN in this?

She said after Hamza Shehbaz becomes the chief minister, CCTV footage, files, all deeds of Farah Baji and Buzdar will be brought to light. “My personal opinion is that the NAB can take 90 days of remand so Usman Buzdar should be ready for that,” she said.

Answering a question, she said there was no restriction to meet any of the members but no one was allowed to meet them in a hotel room. She said anyone wanted to meet them can come and talk in the hall. She said Imran Niazi’s trump card was left in his pocket as most of the PTI members have refused to resign.

Azma Bukhari said in political and parliamentary history there will be a history that will come to light as an embarrassment in PTI. We have been receiving calls from Indian media since last night. But we don’t want to wash dirty clothes in the square, she said. “Imran Khan, who till yesterday called others pro-India, likes India very much today,” she said and added that when he took power from Donald Trump, he attacked the parliament.

Azma said that Usman Buzdar was the caretaker Chief Minister and he cannot do any major transfer, posting. PML-N has approached the court on the issue of transfer of the IG and chief secretary, she said and maintained that the Assembly Secretariat was being used as Pervaiz Elahi's mansion.