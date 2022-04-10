Man commits suicide over domestic issue

LAHORE: A 42-year-old man committed suicide by hanging himself with a handle of a train in Shahdara Town here on Saturday.
The victim identified as Azeem was upset over his domestic issue. On the day of the incident, he hanged himself. Police removed the body to morgue for autopsy and collected forensic evidence from the crime scene.
TWO INJURED ON ROAD: Two people were injured after a speeding police jeep hit them on Canal Road near Mughalpura. The victims were on their way when the jeep’s driver lost control and hit a tree and the two passersby as well. The injured were identified as Fazal, 52, and Shakeela Asif 35.
ISLAMABAD: After National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser adjourned the session for a break, Federal Minister for...
Islamabad: The Capital Development Authority has completed beautification work on the Srinagar Highway that now gives...
Rawalpindi; Deputy Commissioner, Tahir Farooq on Saturday paid a visit to ‘Ramazan Bazaars’ at Double Road and...
Rawalpindi: Al-Shifa Trust Eye Hospital has introduced a new revolutionary Swiss technology for eye treatment, which...
Islamabad: The law enforcement agencies and administrative authorities are the same who compensated and facilitated...
Islamabad: A memorandum of understanding was signed between the Institute of Policy Studies and Pakistan Blockchain...
Comments