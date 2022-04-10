Man commits suicide over domestic issue

LAHORE: A 42-year-old man committed suicide by hanging himself with a handle of a train in Shahdara Town here on Saturday.

The victim identified as Azeem was upset over his domestic issue. On the day of the incident, he hanged himself. Police removed the body to morgue for autopsy and collected forensic evidence from the crime scene.

TWO INJURED ON ROAD: Two people were injured after a speeding police jeep hit them on Canal Road near Mughalpura. The victims were on their way when the jeep’s driver lost control and hit a tree and the two passersby as well. The injured were identified as Fazal, 52, and Shakeela Asif 35.